Missing North Carolina woman last seen in Florence County

Bowman is described as a white female with long black hair who stands about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Family members say she has a tattoo of a green heart on her left hip.



If you think you see Bowman or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to the Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.