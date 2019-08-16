ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Search crews on Friday found a missing Orange County woman who suffers from dementia after she walked away from her home two days ago, authorities said.

Orange County officials said rescue crews found her in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area between her home and where she was last seen by a motorist during the predawn hours.

"We found her alive and well," one of the officials said during a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Maryanne Rosenman, 75, wandered out of her home wearing just her nightgown and sneakers, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Click here to keep reading at wral.com.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

NTSB: Dale Earnhardt Jr's plane 'ballooned up and then came back down' right before fiery crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr., family safe after fiery plane crash

Charlotte woman celebrates her 115th birthday