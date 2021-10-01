Missing South Carolina woman last seen last weekend

Deputies say 43-year-old Tia Sharee Alston of Piedmont last spoke to family members on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who is considered endangered.

Deputies say 43-year-old Tia Sharee Alston of Piedmont last spoke to family members on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was last seen at a motel on Highway 153 in Piedmont that same day.

Officials say Alston, who may be in an altered mental state, is likely traveling in a black, 2016 Nissan Versa with South Carolina license plate number STR800.

Alston, who has brown eyes and short black hair, stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rust colored shirt and tennis shoes.