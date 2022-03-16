Firefighters were called to a home on Madison Beach Road early Wednesday morning.

MADISON, N.C. — BREAKING UPDATE: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed a mother and child died in a fire at a home in Madison on Wednesday.

The Rockingham County Fire Investigation Unit is trying to figure out what happened after a home in Madison caught fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home on Madison Beach Road early Wednesday morning. The road was closed off for several hours as investigators and fire crews went through the scene. The Madison County Fire Chief said they were initially having problems getting inside the home due to structural issues.

"It’s a single wide (mobile home) and they’ve done some additions to it, which that also hampers some of the firefighting when they add on things like that," said chief Jim Ritchey around noon Wednesday. "I don’t want to put the investigators in there with an unsafe roof where it might fall and hurt somebody."

Several agencies responded to the fire Wednesday.

"We've got a minimum amount of people at stations in the morning so our first alarm assignments are usually not enough for something like this, especially when you need more people to help you with rehab and stuff like that. You’re always taxed, (...) it’s just the nature of the business," Ritchey said. "A lot of these are volunteer departments that come to assist us so they’re limited on manpower as well."

The Rockingham County assistant fire marshall said later that they were investigating the scene but could not elaborate on if crews were able to get inside.

The assistant fire marshall also said there may not be another update with more information until Thursday.

Officials could not confirm if anyone was inside the home or if there were any fatalities.

This is a developing story, stay with WFMY News 2 on-air and online for more information.

Madison Beach Rd. in Madison is closed off right now. Officials say there was a fire. We’re working to confirm more information at the scene @WFMY pic.twitter.com/MxAVYfRxJL — Avery Powell | WFMY (@averynpowell) March 16, 2022