'Affecting a lot of different people in different ways' | Moore County left in the dark following targeted attack on power system

On top of recovery efforts, Duke Energy is donating $100,000 to help with the community’s needs.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Tens of thousands of people are still without power in Moore County. It remains in a state of emergency following an intentional attack on two substations by gunfire. Now the FBI is investigating the incident.

Officials say all hands are on deck to restore power to families as quickly as possible.

“It was just a normal night and I was in my apartment and I heard [a] boom," Etonia Hanns, a local resident, said. "All of sudden the power went out and everything was dark. Everybody’s power was out."

The damages knocked power out for more than 40,000 customers on Saturday. The massive outage also led to school closures.

Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper said those found responsible will be held accountable, adding no stone will be left unturned.

“I’m sure that we will learn more about motives on this intentional attack... an attack that damaged an entire community,” Cooper said. "Regardless of motives, violence and sabotage will not be tolerated.”

Cooper met with emergency management, Duke Energy, and other county leaders.

“Protecting critical infrastructure like our power system must be a top priority," Cooper said. "This kind of attack raises a new level of threat."

Duke Energy said recovery efforts could go through Thursday.

“We are working diligently to make those repairs but in some cases, equipment could be repaired in place while in other cases the damaged was to the point that equipment has to be replaced,” Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy said.

Some people are finding ways to stay warm without heat.

“Basically without the heat, I stayed under the sheets, me and my dog,” Chuck Watson said.

While others are getting some relief through the cold winter nights using generators for power.

“The heat is not hooked up to it so it [definitely] got a little cold but we do have a couple of space heaters luckily, so it was a manageable temperature,” Carly Luciano said. “So, we are one of the fortunate ones.”

Emergency shelters are open for those who need them and Red Cross volunteers are on site .

“Currently we are helping residents who need a place to stay, whether that is providing a cot, a nice warm blanket,” Tai Wong, regional communications manager for The American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region, said. “We are also providing snacks and food.”

The attack affected people in all aspects of life.

Rachel Haviley is the owner of Limitless Meal Supply in Moore County. Haviley said the impact is widespread.

“It is affecting a lot of different people in different ways,” Haviley said. “I don’t know what the point was but it is not just affecting local government but affecting kids, families, and elderly folks who need electricity to survive so it is very unfortunate.”

She has a generator and gas stovetop oven. She opened her doors, offering free meals and warmth from her café.

“We all love eating pancakes, so we have pancakes and coffee,” Haviley said. “So we will keep making it today and tomorrow so people can have a hot breakfast and maybe we will make dinner too. Whatever people need.”

She has also made her Wi-Fi available, a connection Luciano said she is grateful for.

“It’s just really sad that this is what it has come to but we have seen even just here and on social media, the community really coming together beautifully,” Luciano said.

A 9 p.m. curfew is in effect until the power is restored.