Here's how to submit new name ideas for Fort Bragg

A town hall was recently held in Fayetteville to hear ideas from the public.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The public will have the chance to suggest new names for military bases originally named after Confederate generals, including Fort Bragg in Fayetteville,

A virtual town hall was held by base garrison commander Col. Scott Pence on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to hear suggestions from the community. However, those interested in making their voices heard don't need to wait for more town halls; an online form has been set up by The Naming Commission for suggestions for each base to be submitted to.

Fort Bragg is one of 10 bases that need to be renamed following the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act in 2020. An eight-member commission is tasked with seeking public input on possible names.

