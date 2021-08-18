NC child dies from amoeba-caused illness after swimming in pond

The child became ill after swimming in a private pond on the family's property in early August, officials said.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County child died last Friday after developing an illness caused by an amoeba that is naturally present in freshwater, the state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Tuesday.

DHHS officials didn't identify the child, but WRAL News learned it was 6-year-old Aven Moffat of Wake Forest. He became ill after swimming in a private pond on the family's property in early August, officials said.

"We are completely broken by the loss of our beloved and amazing Aven," the Moffat family said in a statement to WRAL.

To honor Aven, his family hopes to raise awareness and advance medical treatments for amoeba-related illnesses. They founded a nonprofit, the Amazing Aven's Quest for Amoeba Awareness.

