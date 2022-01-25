State parks system reports record number of visitors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina state parks system last year saw a record 22.8 million visitors enter its 41 parks, recreation areas and natural areas, according to data provided Monday by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Jockey’s Ridge State Park was again the most visited park in 2021, with more than 1.8 million guests, about 100,000 fewer visitors than 2020.

WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions producing I Can’t Afford to Live Here, a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.