NC State student found dead on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is investigating another apparent suicide this weekend on campus.

University police said authorities found a female undergraduate student dead Saturday inside Sullivan Hall.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

"Our Wolfpack community lost a student this weekend in an apparent suicide, just a few days after a graduate student died from what police believe were natural causes," Chancellor Randy Woodson wrote in a statement. "In January, an undergraduate student also passed from what police believe were natural causes."

The engineering student’s death is the eighth on campus since the start of the 2022-23 school year.

