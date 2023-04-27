x
NC State: Two apparent student suicides on campus over 24-hour span bring academic year total to 7

The university said Thursday's occurrence marks the 14th death of an NC State student since the school year began on Aug. 13.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University confirmed another student's apparent suicide on campus Thursday, meaning two probable suicides have occurred on State's campus over 24 hours.

Sullivan Residence Hall, on State's central campus, was the center of the investigation around a student's death on Thursday afternoon. 

READ MORE:Student's body found near lake; death being investigated as suicide

NC State police, a medical examiner and forensic teams responded around noon.

The news of a second death came hours after the body of Ben Salas, a student-athlete, was found in the woods near Lake Raleigh on Centennial Campus late Wednesday night. The death would be the seventh apparent suicide for a NC State student since August.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.  

