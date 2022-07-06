Recent NC State graduate Abby Lampe wins Cooper's Hill Cheese Roll in Gloucester, England

Abby Lampe threw up the Wolfpack symbol and shouted "Wolfpack!" in jubilation after her first-place finish.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Turns out all N.C. State had to do was go across the pond to reverse their rough luck in the sports world.

Recent NC State graduate Abby Lampe won the Cooper's Hill Cheese Roll in Gloucester, England, over the weekend.

Things have gone downhill for State over the last couple of weeks, but on Sunday, that was a good thing. The quirky and probably dangerous event capped a tough stretch for NCSU sports after the baseball team was not selected for the NCAA Tournament and star first baseman Tommy White announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Lampe threw up the Wolfpack symbol and shouted "Wolfpack!" in jubilation after her first-place finish. Lampe, who has a thing for obscure sporting events like Raleigh's Krispy Kreme Challenge, had a straightforward approach to the race.

