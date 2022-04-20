'His heart never stopped:' NCSU student saves life; recipient spreads kindness in his memory

Ben DeRose would have turned 22 this month. Instead of celebrating with him on his favorite mountaintop in New Mexico, his family went there to remember him.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sometimes a terrible tragedy can lead to acts of kindness beyond anything we could imagine.

When North Carolina State University student Ben DeRose was killed last fall, his organs were donated to five people. In his death, he saved lives.

Now, one of the people he saved is working to honor his name through acts of kindness to help even more people – and make sure DeRose's act of selflessness is never forgotten.

The N.C. State senior was hit and killed by a driver in October when he was walking home one night near campus.

