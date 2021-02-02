New Dollywood 3D drone show to continue nightly until July 31

Drones are lighting up the sky in Dollywood as part of its "Summer Celebration" that kicked off June 25.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Look up at a night sky, and you'll likely see glimmering stars and passing clouds. At Dollywood, you may notice something else flying up above such as a giant butterfly, a rising sun or a variety of other things.

It's all part of the park's new 3D drone show, which uses several coordinated drones to display grand images above attendees. The show is part of the park's "Summer Celebration" that kicked off on June 25. It's the same kind of show that many people have seen at major events like Super Bowls or The Olympics.

"It's one of those things where I can talk about it, you can see the video — but you really do need to see it to see those drones in the sky," said Wes Ramsey, who works with Dollywood. "They've animated the Dollywood butterfly. It's in the sky and it's flapping its wings and that's one of those moments where it really hits you."

The show continues until July 31. They are viewable in the Wildwood Grove area and start at 9:40 p.m. The drones are accented by music and fireworks.