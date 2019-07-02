CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — An interim chancellor was appointed for UNC-Chapel Hill, replacing Carol Folt -- who served from July 2013 through the end of January this year.

UNC System Interim President Bill Roper appointed Kevin Guskiewicz to the position. Guskiewicz has served as Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences since 2016, but will assume chancellor responsibilities immediately.

“Kevin is an outstanding researcher, innovator, and strategic thinker, and I look forward to working with him over the coming months," Roper said in a release.

Roper had said he was looking for someone well known on campus who knows Carolina well. He hoped for an active leader who had the trust of the community.

"Together, we will grow and strengthen all that Carolina does to serve the state, region, and world,” Roper said.

As a dean, Guskiewicz oversaw the largest academic unit at UNC-Chapel Hill -- over 17,000 undergraduate students and 2,400 graduate students, more than 70 academic departments.

“It is an honor to be asked to lead the nation’s first public university into the next chapter of its storied history," Guskiewicz said in the release. "When I became dean, I pledged to be ‘strategic, bold and student-focused,’ and those imperatives will continue to guide me in this role."

Guskiewicz also oversaw changes to the general education curriculum and helped the college raise more than $400 million during the Campaign for Carolina, which is ongoing.

"I am excited and energized by the possibility and promise of the things the Carolina community can accomplish together,” Guskiewicz added.