x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Regional

'A question of when not if': NC lawmakers push for more pipelines before another gas shortage

Lawmakers say North Carolina's reliance on the Colonial Pipeline for gasoline leaves the state vulnerable to another shortage in the future.

RALEIGH, N.C. — In the wake of a gas pipeline shutdown last week that prompted panic buying and widespread gas shortages, state lawmakers on Tuesday signaled a renewed push to bring more fuel pipelines into North Carolina.

The Colonial Pipeline was offline for five days following a ransomware attack on May 8. Drivers quickly lined up at gas stations across North Carolina to fill up, draining available supplies and raising frustration and anxiety levels for those unable to get to a pump. At one point last week, three of every four gas stations in North Carolina reported being out of fuel.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Many stations still had no gas on Tuesday, although the supply situation was steadily improving and the long lines have disappeared.

Click here to read more from WRAL

RELATED: Gas frustrations after Colonial Pipeline hack leading some drivers to consider the switch to electric

RELATED: Gas prices expected to drop before Memorial Day weekend: GasBuddy

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.