'A question of when not if': NC lawmakers push for more pipelines before another gas shortage

Lawmakers say North Carolina's reliance on the Colonial Pipeline for gasoline leaves the state vulnerable to another shortage in the future.

RALEIGH, N.C. — In the wake of a gas pipeline shutdown last week that prompted panic buying and widespread gas shortages, state lawmakers on Tuesday signaled a renewed push to bring more fuel pipelines into North Carolina.

The Colonial Pipeline was offline for five days following a ransomware attack on May 8. Drivers quickly lined up at gas stations across North Carolina to fill up, draining available supplies and raising frustration and anxiety levels for those unable to get to a pump. At one point last week, three of every four gas stations in North Carolina reported being out of fuel.

Many stations still had no gas on Tuesday, although the supply situation was steadily improving and the long lines have disappeared.

