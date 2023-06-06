NC farmer back home after spending 26 days in hospital following bull attack

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina dairy farmer has returned home after a bull attacked him in May at his Alamance County farm.
Lewis, the owner of the Snow Camp-based Ran-Lew Dairy Milk Co., returned home after 26 days in the hospital, according to a Facebook post on Saturday from the farm.
“He’s very tired and still has a long recovery ahead, but he’s glad to be back in his own house,” the post said. “He even got to eat one of his favorite home-cooked meals last night - Burrito Magic.”
A GoFundMe started on behalf of Lewis has raised $182,091 out of its $195,000 goal.
Lewis required life-saving medical intervention to recover from broken ribs, punctured lungs, shattered vertebrae and other injuries.
