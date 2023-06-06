x
NC farmer back home after spending 26 days in hospital following bull attack

Randy Lewis spent 26 days in UNC hospitals recovering from broken ribs, punctured lungs, shattered vertebrae and other injuries he suffered in a bull attack in May.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina dairy farmer has returned home after a bull attacked him in May at his Alamance County farm.

Lewis, the owner of the Snow Camp-based Ran-Lew Dairy Milk Co., returned home after 26 days in the hospital, according to a Facebook post on Saturday from the farm.

“He’s very tired and still has a long recovery ahead, but he’s glad to be back in his own house,” the post said. “He even got to eat one of his favorite home-cooked meals last night - Burrito Magic.”

A GoFundMe started on behalf of Lewis has raised $182,091 out of its $195,000 goal.

We have some ✨ big news ✨that’s been long anticipated.. After 26 days in the hospital, Randy is home! He’s very tired...

Posted by Ran-Lew Dairy Milk Company on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Lewis required life-saving medical intervention to recover from broken ribs, punctured lungs, shattered vertebrae and other injuries.

