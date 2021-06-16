Some North Carolina residents still fight for internet access

In 2008 the city of Wilson established its own broadband service, called Greenlight Community Broadband.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Across the well-manicured homes in this city’s subdivision of Fairfield, Jeff Stanovich never thought that he would be hunched over his router wishing his internet would work.

It’s a near daily routine. Unplug the modem, wait 45 seconds, plug it back in, wait for the blue lights to all come back on.

“And then if I'm lucky, internet recycles and I'm able to use it. Doesn't always happen. There's a lot of times I have to do it multiple times to get it to work,” said Stanovich, who set up his work-from-home desk less than 10 feet away from the router in an effort to improve the situation.

But just 20 miles south on I-95, residents in Wilson County have some of the best internet in the nation. That’s because in 2008 the city of Wilson established its own broadband service, called Greenlight Community Broadband, and began wiring the entire county with fiber optic cables.

