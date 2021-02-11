Officials: NC school bus driver dead after crash

Tina Gordon, a “beloved” bus driver from East Henderson High School, had been with the district for 10 years, according to school officials.

ZIRCONIA, N.C. — School officials in North Carolina say a school bus driver is dead and four students were taken to a hospital after a crash.

Henderson County Public Schools officials say the crash happened Tuesday morning when the bus flipped as it traveled on Green River Road in Zirconia. School officials say North Carolina Highway Patrol and medics responded and determined that the driver, Tina Gordon, was dead.

Officials say Gordon, a “beloved” bus driver from East Henderson High School, had been with county schools for 10 years.

The cause of her death is not yet known. Officials say the four students who were on the bus at the time were taken to local hospitals for observation and evaluation.

