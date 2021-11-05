x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Free admission to the NC State Fair Thursday

The state fair has offered free admission for canned good donations since 1993. Here's how you can enjoy the fun and support neighbors in need.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Enjoy free admission to the N.C. State Fair on Thursday, Oct. 21 when you donate six cans of food at the fair gates!

The N.C. State Fair has offered the Hunger Relief Day event since 1993 and over 5.3 million pounds of food have been donated to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and its partners.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte Newsletter

For 2021, the Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day is on Thursday, Oct. 21. Just bring six cans of food to the fair gates (per person, not group), and you'll score free admission!

General admission tickets are normally $13.

Click here to read more from WRAL

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

In Other News

Equipment malfunction at South Carolina State Fair