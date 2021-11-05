Free admission to the NC State Fair Thursday

The state fair has offered free admission for canned good donations since 1993. Here's how you can enjoy the fun and support neighbors in need.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Enjoy free admission to the N.C. State Fair on Thursday, Oct. 21 when you donate six cans of food at the fair gates!

The N.C. State Fair has offered the Hunger Relief Day event since 1993 and over 5.3 million pounds of food have been donated to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and its partners.

For 2021, the Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day is on Thursday, Oct. 21. Just bring six cans of food to the fair gates (per person, not group), and you'll score free admission!

General admission tickets are normally $13.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts