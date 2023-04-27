Student's body found near lake; death being investigated as suicide

A student's body was found in the woods near Lake Raleigh late Wednesday, police said. This is the 11th student death at NC State this school year.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC State police chief announced Thursday that a student’s body was found in the woods near Lake Raleigh late Wednesday night.

The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide, according to police.

WRAL's Eric Miller talked to someone who said they heard reports of a woman screaming for help in the woods.

This is the 11th student death at NC State this school year. If this student's cause of death is determined to be suicide, this will be the 6th NC State student to die by suicide this school year.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

