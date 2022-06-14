Nutramax to expand to Indian Land

Health supplement company is set to add a fourth location in Indian Land, creating 200 new jobs

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Nutramax Laboratories is set to expand its facilities to Indian Land, South Carolina, creating 200 new jobs.

“We are excited that Nutramax is adding a fourth location in Lancaster County. They are demonstrating how businesses not only can succeed, but thrive in Lancaster County," Lancaster County Council Chair Steve Harper said.

Nutramax is a nutritional supplement manufacturer and marketer for both people and pets. The company moved its corporate operations and animal health business to Lancaster County in 2010.

The new location will create additional warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing capabilities.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development for South Carolina approved the expansion and awarded a $500,000 grant to Lancaster County to assist with costs related to the project.

The company is also known for its community involvement via supporting local schools, churches, local law enforcement and fire departments, as well as small businesses and various charities.

Those interested in applying to the new location can do so through the Nutramax career page.

