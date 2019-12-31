CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died after a fire in Caldwell County, emergency officials confirmed.

At 2:15 p.m., officials responded to a call that a passerby saw smoke and flames on Parkview Road in the Draco community of Little River, North Carolina.

A single-wide trailer had heavy flames showing, officials say.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Caldwell County Sheriff and the Fire Marshall were still on scene gathering evidence at 9:15 p.m., seven hours later.

Caldwell County is now conducting a death investigation. The identity of the individual has not been released. It's unclear if the family has been notified.

There were no other injuries reported.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

MORE ON WCNC: