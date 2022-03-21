'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to sop leaving giant holes on the beach

Firefighters in Kill Devil Hills are begging tourists to stop leaving giant holes along Outer Banks beaches, saying it's extremely dangerous for other visitors.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.

Firefighters said the hole was about 4 feet deep and 8-9 feet in diameter. It took a team of two firefighters over an hour to fill the hole because it wasn't near a public beach access.

"Please, please we beg you, if you must dig, be considerate and fill it back in!" Firefighters wrote on Facebook. "Many people think it's fun and do not think about the consequences of their actions. Leaving a large hole like this is extremely dangerous to those walking on the beach, first responders and turtles."

Yesterday we posted a picture of a large hole that was dug and left unfilled on the beach. Well, it has happened again... Posted by Kill Devil Hills Fire Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said it runs a minimum four-person crew. This call left just two firefighters at the station in case any other emergency calls came in.

