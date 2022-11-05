x
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean

More than 20 homes are considered to be in danger of falling into the ocean. The prospect of more houses going down is frustrating to many on the Outer Banks.

RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing.

Millions watched the videos of a house falling into the Atlantic Ocean in May, the third this year, but now several more houses in Rodanthe on the Outer Banks are in danger of meeting the same fate.

“We’re on a section of shore that experiences very high erosion rates," said Alyson Flynn, a coastal advocate. "These homes, while they might not have been built this close to the ocean years ago, over time the beach has eroded so quickly and so dramatically that these homes are literally on portions of the public trust beaches.”

