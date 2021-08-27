Overcrowding on the Appalachian Trail leads to some concerns about preserving scenic views

As more people take to the trail, NBC correspondent Sam Brock reports some are not doing their part to preserve the natural beauty.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases growing in metro areas, people are taking in the sights and sounds of scenic areas across America.

One of the popular attractions? The Appalachian Trail.

The trail is more than 2,180 miles long and spans from Georgia to Maine with breathtaking views.

But as more people take to the trail, some are not doing their part to preserve the natural beauty.

NBC correspondent Sam Brock shared some of the concerns from fans of the Appalachian Trail on Thursday during the TODAY show.

