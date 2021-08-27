x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Overcrowding on the Appalachian Trail leads to some concerns about preserving scenic views

As more people take to the trail, NBC correspondent Sam Brock reports some are not doing their part to preserve the natural beauty.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases growing in metro areas, people are taking in the sights and sounds of scenic areas across America. 

RELATED: Pause and reassess: What activities are safe during the delta surge?

One of the popular attractions? The Appalachian Trail. 

The trail is more than 2,180 miles long and spans from Georgia to Maine with breathtaking views.

But as more people take to the trail, some are not doing their part to preserve the natural beauty.

NBC correspondent Sam Brock shared some of the concerns from fans of the Appalachian Trail on Thursday during the TODAY show

You can learn more about the Appalachian Trail by clicking here.

RELATED: Imagination, Skittles help 5-year-old boy conquer Appalachian Trail

RELATED: CMS teacher set to hike Mount Kilimanjaro hopes to raise money to build a tiny home community

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!