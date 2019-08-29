MAIDEN, N.C. — Nearly four months ago, UNC Charlotte's campus was the scene of chaos as bullets were fired off in a classroom.

Now, parents are thankful someone spoke up and prevented the same thing from happening at their son's campus.

"It's very disturbing," Brian McRee said. He's the father of a High Point University student.

Wednesday, there was another gun scare at another North Carolina campus -- this time at High Point University. Chastity and Brian McRee moved their son to that campus a couple of weeks ago.

"As a mother, it's very scary," Chastity McRee said. "And it's hard enough to send your child to college, let alone thinking I'm sending him into battle."

19-year-old freshman Paul Steeber faced a judge via video conference Wednesday. Prosecutors say Steeber wanted to commit the nation's next mass shooting.

Campus security found a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun and twelve-gauge shotgun, plus ammunition in his dorm room, the same dorm building the Maiden native lives in.

"He's one floor down from my son," Chastity McRee said.

Prosecutors say Steeber wanted to "shoot up the school," confessing his timeline to kill people -- he said he's planned it since December.

These parents are now just thankful students tipped off authorities.

"Those kids saved a lot of kids' lives," Brian McRee said.



Those parents say they believe High Point University will enhance security even more now. At UNC Charlotte, the school is creating a number of new safety features, including posters inside classrooms with emergency contact info and active shooter response training for students.