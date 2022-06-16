A Houston County judge on Thursday sentenced 27-year-old Anthony Shoffner to two consecutive life sentences without parole

PERRY, Ga. — Prosecutors called it brutal and bizarre.

A Houston County judge on Thursday sentenced 27-year-old Anthony Shoffner to two consecutive life sentences without parole for killing his mother and stepfather.

He will also serve 10 years in prison on knife charges.

According to District Attorney Willian Kendall, it took the jury 10 minutes to convict Shoffner of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during a felony.

13WMAZ reported on this case in March 2020, when Perry police found 42-year-old Kenneth Griffin and 46-year-old Rebecca Griffin stabbed to death inside their home.

Evidence presented in the trial shows that on March 10, 2020, Shoffner, who was living with the Griffin's at the time in their apartment on Houston Lake Road, stabbed Rebecca and Kenneth multiple times.

Testimony from the State's medical examiner established Rebecca and Kenneth were each stabbed over 20 times.

Police arrived at Rebecca and Kenneth's home for a welfare check after they didn't report to work and found the pair dead.

The next day, police say, Shoffner attacked a maintenance man with a bat and then argued with customers at a nearby Walgreens where he went to buy bandages for a cut.

They finally arrested him inside the store.

Before being sentenced, Shoffner told the judge he committed the crime under the influence of bath salts and methamphetamine.