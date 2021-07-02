Person sheriff: Missing baby found, father arrested in Virginia

A missing 1-year-old from Person County, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, was found safe and his father arrested.

PERSON, N.C. — Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones told WRAL News just after noon that a missing 1-year-old from Person County, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, was found safe and his father arrested.

Person County deputies said Thursday night that the two were last seen on N.C. Highway 57 northbound towards Danville, Virginia, in a black Volkswagen Passat with the North Carolina license TDL-8320.

The suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia and the child was fine.

