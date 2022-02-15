Where is Pepper? | Woman's bunny stolen by Instacart employee caught on camera, police say

The Ring camera system caught a man grabbing a caged bunny out of a Greensboro woman's front yard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An Instacart employee was caught on camera stealing a caged bunny from a woman's yard in Greensboro Sunday afternoon.

Ebony Williams said she is searching for the person responsible for taking her pet rabbit, Pepper.

Instacart has since reached out to Williams about this incident via TikTok.

Williams said her neighbor, two doors down, had an Instacart employee drop groceries at Williams' house. After delivering the groceries, the Instacart worker got in their car and pulled up behind a parked vehicle. Then you see a man get out of the car, pick up the bunny, and put it in a car. In the video, you can hear the car doors closing as he successfully steals Pepper the rabbit.

Williams said she and her family were inside the house at the time of the kidnapping.

"I take Pepper out to get some fresh air and sunshine occasionally," she explained.

Williams said she contacted Instacart three times about the incident, but didn't seem to be getting anywhere with getting her bunny back.

She said that's when she decided to file a police report. Determined to find out who took her bunny, she wonders why someone would take Pepper in the first place. Williams said, “Why would [someone] take a rabbit of all things?"

Pepper is an American Chinchilla bunny - a little more than a year old.

"That's my son's rabbit," Williams explained.

Williams bought the bunny for her 4-year-old son Bryson. Pepper has been in their family since she was 6-weeks-old.