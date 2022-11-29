Fire erupts after SUV crashes into Florida fireworks store

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV died as a result of the crash.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — An SUV crashed into a Phantom Fireworks store, causing a fire to erupt and engulf the store. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV that crashed into the building died.

It happened Monday evening at the Phantom Fireworks located on W. New Haven Avenue in Melbourne. According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, callers told dispatchers an SUV had ignited the interior of the store after crashing into it.

When first responders arrived, they reported seeing "heavy and rapidly deteriorating fire conditions with heavy involvement of the fireworks" that were inside the store. Firefighters from multiple stations in the area battled to bring the fire under control.

Video posted by Brevard County Fire Rescue shows flames and smoke billowing out of the building and you can hear fireworks going off during the blaze.

This afternoon at around 4:19pm, Brevard County Fire Rescue received a call for a vehicle into a structure at 4433 West New Haven Ave in West Melbourne. Callers advised the BCFR Dispatch Center that the vehicle had ignited the interior of Phantom Fireworks. When crews from BCFR Station 82 arrived on scene, they found heavy and rapidly deteriorating fire conditions with heavy involvement of the fireworks that were inside of the building. Crews from BCFR Stations 82, 83, 81, Districts 60 and 80, Melbourne Fire Department Stations 72, 73, 74, District 74, Palm Bay Fire Department Station 3 and District 1, and Four Communities Volunteer Fire Department Station 28, with excellent communications from the BCFR Dispatch Center, all worked together to bring the fire under control. Crowd, traffic, and law enforcement support was given by West Melbourne Police Department, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol. BCFR Fire Prevention and the State Fire Marshal were on scene for investigation. Posted by Brevard County Fire Rescue on Monday, November 28, 2022

Another video of the fire, posted by Candy Tout Tanner on Facebook, shows fireworks exploding in front of the store following the crash as billowing smoke rises above. Tanner reported that a red SUV ran into the store.

FHP reported a 53-year-old man in an SUV rear-ended a pickup truck in the intersection of S John Rodes Boulevard and W New Haven Avenue and kept going through the intersection until he crashed into a window of the Phantom Fireworks.

The report said the fireworks inside the building soon began to ignite.

Video posted by Alyssa Peterson on Facebook appears to show the first few moments after the crash happened. It only took moments before the boom of fireworks echoed through the air followed quickly by smoke and flames.

First video, red car hit another car then just kept going and drove into the building 😞😞 the fireworks immediately caught fire. Please excuse my panicking, but this was a lot to handle. (I did call 911 fyi when the car hit the building but seconds later fire broke out) Posted by Alyssa Peterson on Monday, November 28, 2022