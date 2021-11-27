NC Forest Service: Pilot Mountain fire grows to roughly 220 acres

Park officials said Pilot Mountain State Park is closed Sunday and likely will stay closed all week due to a wildfire burning within the park.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The fire at Pilot Mountain has grown to roughly 220 acres, according to North Carolina State Parks and Recreation.

Officials are asking people to please stay away from the area and to not use drones over the park in attempt to photograph as they could interfere with fire fighting aircrafts.

North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Jimmy Holt said crews are being briefed shortly before heading up the mountain again.

"Direct containment is really not an option in the steep terrain," Holt said. "We have solid dozer line around the base of the mountain. At some point, when conditions are right with the resources available we will conduct a firing operation off the dozer lines."

As the sun goes down, you can start to see the flames on Pilot Mountain. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Jy1A1xkm9X — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) November 28, 2021

Holt said crews got to the scene to start the firefight around 5 p.m. Saturday.

“We'll be widening and improving dozer lines at the base of the mountain for a day or two,” Holt said Sunday afternoon. “We could expect the fire to continue for a couple of days. We’ll be here until it’s done, however long it takes.”

Crews believe the fire grew to about 60 acres sometime yesterday evening, according to Holt.

"Very dangerous being up there on that kind of terrain in those kinds of conditions," he said.

Crews worked on the fire throughout the night. Holt said about 10 people worked to contain it at a time.

There are buildings in the area of the park. He said Surry County fire crews were providing protection in the park last night.

Firefighters were pulled off the mountain late in the evening because of the conditions.

He said about 30 people are coming in to help, including North Carolina Forest Service personnel and North Carolina Parks crews. Air support to help carry water to the fire will also be brought in Sunday morning, according to Holt. He said that should continue throughout the day.

Holt said the conditions on the mountain aren't helping firefighters tame the flames.

Smoke rolling off the mountain. Nc Forestry said 30 firefighters are in suppression efforts at this time. pic.twitter.com/Ox1PvP5Ofr — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) November 28, 2021

"What we do have in our favor is the fact that North Carolina Forest System has been using prescribed fire on Pilot Mountain for quite a few years going back to the last wildfire we had back in 2012," he said.

Holt said there are no reported injuries at this time and no buildings damaged right now.

He said they don't know yet how the fire started, but once the fire is under control, law enforcement will investigate what caused it.

Holt said they believe the fire was discovered on Grindstone Trail, now referring to it as 'The Grindstone Fire.'

Firefighter Chris Wall said the department received a call about the fire around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

He said two departments were dispatched to the area of Three Bear Gully, where they made access to the fire on foot.

"The fire is spreading quick because of the wind," Wall said.

Weather conditions and nightfall had crews working in defensive mode, but just before 11 p.m.

Wall said the fire was controlled and volunteer services were pulled off the mountain for safety reasons.

Pilot Mountain’s mayor released a statement regarding the fire Sunday evening.

“We are still closely monitoring the fire at Pilot Mountain State Park,” Mayor Evan Cockerham said.

Cockerham said multiple agencies are now involved including the NC Forestry Service.

“Of course, it was our local firefighters at Pilot Knob Vol. Fire Department and surrounding departments that were on site and first to respond last night,” he said. “Despite their heroic efforts, strong winds and dry fuels have now spread the fire over a few hundred acres.”

Cockerham has placed a ban on outdoor burning in Surry and surround counties.

“There is a little chance of rain in our ten-day forecast,” he said.

Cockerham said firefighters could use the Pilot Mountain community’s help with donations of bottled water, snacks, Gatorade and other items to stay hydrated.

He said people can drop the items off at the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department on Key Street.

Wall said no injuries were reported and no structures are damaged. A campground near the fire was evacuated, but Wall said none of the campers' property was damaged.

The N.C. Forest Service will remained on the scene of the fire through the night, according to Wall.

