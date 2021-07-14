NC firefighter finally back home after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19

The Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighter was discharged from a rehab facility following a coronavirus battle that nearly took his life.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Triad firefighter who spent weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19 is finally back home.

26-year-old Corey Spencer, a firefighter with the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department, spent the past few days regaining strength in a rehabilitation center after spending 41 days hospitalized with 33 days in the ICU, on a ventilator, and in and out of a coma.

At one point, he even called his mom, saying he loved her, and he was going to die. After many days of recovery, he's back home with his family, and he got quite a warm welcome.

"Neighbors were outside, people were stopping by, I've had multiple people call me today, people stop by the house," Spencer said. "It's just amazing."

Spencer also said he's able to get around a little bit but it takes a lot of energy. He said he's very weak and it could take months to get back to full strength.

Spencer told WFMY News 2 he's grateful for all the support.

"Just to know that the support's there really helped me pull through this," Spencer said. "I was in a tough place and I got through it with faith and prayers."

What's he looking forward to most?