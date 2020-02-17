FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A plane ran off a runway and landed nose down off Butler Nursery Road Monday afternoon during an event showcasing careers in aviation.

The event, sponsored by Cumberland County Workforce Development, was hosted at Cape Fear Aviation at Gray's Creek Airport, 7154 Butler Nursery Road in Fayetteville.

Registered attendees were learning about careers as airplane mechanics or pilots, both jobs expected to be in high demand in coming years.

North Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson says their preliminary investigation has revealed shortly after take-off, the plane crashed into a field beside the runway. The aircraft was occupied by three males and one female. All passengers were injured.

