8 people missing after plane crash at North Carolina coast

Officials are searching for 8 people who were aboard an aircraft that crashed in the waters off Carteret County in North Carolina Sunday.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — United States Coast Guard and fire department crews responded to a report of a downed aircraft off the coast of North Carolina Sunday.

The Coast Guard says watchstanders, who monitor radio communication, received a report of a possible downed aircraft about 4 miles east of Drum Inlet from a Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point air traffic controller on Sunday. The air traffic controller reported that the aircraft was behaving erratically on radar, then disappeared from the radar screen.

Drum Inlet is located along Cape Lookout National Seashore between Morehead City and Ocracoke.

Coast Guard boat crews and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew searched the area.

Local fire departments and National Park Service beach crews also responded.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47 aircraft was registered out of Wilmington, North Carolina. Flight tracking data showed the plane had departed near Hyde County Airport minutes before the crash.

The identity of those on board was not immediately available.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

