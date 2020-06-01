RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A four-seater aircraft went down around 5 p.m. Sunday in Rutherford County, according to the Rutherfordton Police Department. Four people were on board, three minors and a pilot.

All four people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, Rutherfordton Police said.

Police said at this time, it's believed the aircraft left from the Hendersonville Airport as part of a demonstration flight for the minors on board.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Witnesses told police the plane appeared to be flying at a low speed, then started a flat spin before crashing on the side of the mountain.

No other information has been released at this time.

