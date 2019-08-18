BURLINGTON, N.C. — A missing person report has been filed with the Burlington Police for Patricia Macchia. Macchia is a 45-year-old woman about 5-feet, 7 inches tall.

She was last seen June 30 wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, and grey tennis shoes. Burlington Police do not believe any foul play was involved.

Police are actively seeking anyone with information about Macchia. If you know anything, please call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.