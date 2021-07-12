Police are hoping you can help identify a man who they say has stolen over a dozen flags

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are looking for a man who they believe is stealing flags.

American flags and decorative yard flags, 16 to be exact.

Chief Terrence Green is asking y for assistance in identifying a man who is believed to have stolen flags from a neighborhood in the Town of Lexington.

On the morning of July 12, 2021, officers began responding to numerous thefts that occurred in the Wellesley neighborhood on Ginny Lane.

Eight American flags, along with a decorative yard flag, had been stolen according to officers in the first incident that happened on June 25, 2021.

Seven additional incidents occurred during the early morning hours of July 11 and July 12, 2021.

The subject involved in these incidents is believed to be a male and was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and slide sandals with socks. He may have been driving a dark in color Honda CRV.

If you have any information about these thefts you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.