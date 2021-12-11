Major power outage at Raleigh airport, flights diverted to other airports

Airport officials said the outage was caused due to water leaking onto an electrical box. It was so severe that the airport's busiest terminal was shut down.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is dealing with a major power outage Friday morning.

The outage is so severe that RDU said it was unable to serve passengers in Terminal 2, the airport's busiest terminal. Terminal 1, which services Southwest Airlines, was unaffected.

A spokesperson at the airport said the cause was due to a water leaking onto an electrical box. The power outage was impacting all systems, including ticketing, security and gate bridges.

By 6 a.m., around half of all flights on the board before 9 a.m. were delayed. Other airplanes were in the air and had to be diverted to the Charlotte airport.

The spokesperson said it was “unavoidable that flights will be delayed or canceled today.”

A woman whose flight was originally scheduled for 7 a.m. didn't know what to think.

"I'm feeling anxious, frustrated, although I know it's nobody's fault," she said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts