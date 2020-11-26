Criminal justice reform protest in Graham on Sunday

Protesters gathered outside the Alamance County Courthouse in Graham and marched to the confederate monument in downtown.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Organizers held a peaceful protest in Graham Sunday afternoon with the stated goal of police and criminal justice reform. The Graham Police Department issued guidance ahead of the demonstration offering their support of free speech while stating it has not authorized any road closures, traffic detours, or stage creations.

Graham police confirmed Sunday afternoon, no arrests were made at the protest.

The protest was organized by Gregory Drumwright and his organization "Justice 4 the Next Generation," who's mission is "to organize and advocate against racial inequality in America. We engage in advocacy and activism. We are also able to provide racial equity training and workshop opportunities," according to the group's website.

Drumwright has previously led marches including the late October demonstration in Graham where people gathering during early voting were peppered spray and arrested by law enforcement. The clash led to further tensions when both Graham Police and Drumwright held competing press conferences offering vastly different accounts of what happened when demonstrators were detained and pepper spray was deployed.

Protesters gathered at Children's Chapel Church at 334 East Harden Street in Graham and later started the march.

The Graham Police Department posted the following statement multiple times on its Facebook page:

"The Graham Police Department is aware of a planned demonstration scheduled to occur on 11/29/20. We welcome those who wish to attend and wish to make the public aware of the increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic within the city.

Graham Police Department has not authorized any road closures, temporary traffic control for march/parade participants, traffic detours and/or stage erections.