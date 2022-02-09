An Afghan refugee living in Greensboro shares his story one year after evacuating

21-year-old Noman Farid was forced to leave behind his mom, brother & sister for an opportunity to start a new life in the U.S.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — August 2022 marks one year since the United States pulled out of Afghanistan.



Thousands of refugees fled to the U.S. to start a new life. More than 100 of them have resettled in Greensboro.

Many of the Afghan refugees living here in Greensboro are helped by Church World Service. They can only stay a couple of years through their temporary legal status.

21-year-old Noman Farid is in Greensboro under humanitarian parole.

“I left on August 15 and I was in the military airport in Kabul for seven days as an interpreter for the marines,” Farid said. “My English became of good use for marines because they did not have interpreters over there."

That’s only part of Farid’s journey to America, he lived in camps and worked with the Air Force in Qatar, then in Germany, New Mexico, and a couple of other states before settling in Greensboro.

It was a long and lonely journey for Farid. Half his family was left behind in Kabul.

“Because the situation at the airport was terrible because of the dangerous circumstances,” Farid said. “All people were running franticly. My father and I were able to get into the airport and my mom, sister, and brother were left behind.”

August marked Farid’s first anniversary separated from his family. He said he's worried about their health and safety daily.

“I was talking with my sister via phone and I heard a bomb blast,” Farid said. “I was very worried. It's very hard.”

Farid is pressing onward so he can support himself and his family. His English speaking skills got him employed through CWS, the sponsoring agency that got him to Greensboro.

“First, I started as an interpreter, then I got promoted as an employment specialist, and now I’m helping other refugees find a job that suits their experience and skills,” Farid said. “I empathize with them and understand their situation.”

Farid and his father have one year to get permanent asylum.

It’s a lengthy process but Farid said he has hope and believes it's possible through the Afghan Adjustment Act. The act passing could speed up his family’s asylum process.

“This is my dream country. I was always saying I would apply for a scholarship and I will come to the United States and study.” Farid said. “I got admitted in Virginia with a paid scholarship.”

Farid lost his scholarship with the evacuation but he is using the knowledge he has right now to advocate for himself.

Just this week, Farid sat with congressional leaders representing North Carolina and shared his story in hopes it will help push the bipartisan bill forward.