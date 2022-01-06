QVC to close warehouse hit by huge fire, lay off more than 1,900 workers in Rocky Mount

The company will lay off more than 1,900 people who worked there, according to officials.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — QVC has decided to close its massive warehouse, which was damaged by a huge fire in December, according to a report by WRAL.

The company will lay off more than 1,900 people who worked there, the company’s corporate parent has disclosed in a Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification notice filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

"QVC will be closing and ceasing all operations at its DC located at 100 QVC Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC, 27815. As a result of this closure, QVC plans to terminate the employment of all employees employed at this location," wrote Alicia Keane of QVC’s corporate parent Quarte Retail Group.

