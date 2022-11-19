Raleigh Christmas Parade canceled after girl hit by float, taken to hospital

Raleigh police said a float struck a person who was involved in the parade.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Christmas Parade was canceled on Saturday morning after a tragic turn of events led to a girl being hospitalized, according to a report from WRAL.

Around 10:25 a.m., the parade was paused as police and medics responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue.

Raleigh police said a float struck a person who was involved in the parade.

Witnesses say a girl with a dance group was injured.

A woman who witnessed the incident spoke with WRAL, describing the chaotic scene:

"The girls kept dancing, and then very quickly parted as the truck moved through them. There were more dancers beyond this group. We were all, I think, wondering if it was part of the parade. Perhaps [the truck] picked up a little bit of speed and it kept honking, and then there was quite a bit more chaos. Everyone started to look confused. I do not know, perhaps the fire engine and other first responders helped stop the truck. I am not clear whether or not someone was hit on the ground."

