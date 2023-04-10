Raleigh mass shooting suspect will be tried as adult

A judge ruled that Austin Thompson - who was 15 when, investigators say, he killed his brother and four others in Raleigh - should be tried as an adult.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teen accused of a mass shooting last fall in Raleigh appeared in court Wednesday morning.

A judge ruled that Austin Thompson – who was 15 when, investigators say, he killed his brother and four others in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood – should be tried as an adult.

The judge cleared the way to transfer the case against Thompson to superior court on five counts murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with firearm on law enforcement officer.

Deonte Thomas is the public defender appointed to Thompson.

