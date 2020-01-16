RALEIGH, N.C. — Community activists renewed calls Thursday for an oversight board to review use-of-force cases involving the Raleigh Police Department.

The demand comes in the wake of a cellphone video that shows two Raleigh officers kneeing a man several times during an arrest Tuesday.

Police have said the man, identified as 22-year-old Braily Andres Batista-Concepcion, was a suspect in three hit-and-run crashes that morning and was driving erratically when he was pulled over. Then, police said, he ignored repeated commands to put his hands on the steering wheel and then to get out of the car.

Activist Kerwin Pittman said the way Batista-Concepcion was treated was out of proportion to what he was accused of.

By Matthew Burns, WRAL.com senior producer/politics editor, & Ken Smith, WRAL anchor/reporter

