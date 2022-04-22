But this isn't the first time Ramiro Alanis broke a world record.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — It took 292 times for Ramiro Alanis to break the Guinness World Record. That's a total of 720 hours or 30 days watching "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

It's not the first time Alanis held the record. He once broke the record in 2019 after having watched "Avengers: Endgame" 191 times.

"It's satisfying. I'm glad I got it back," Alanis said.

Alanis said he wanted to redeem himself but this time, he wanted to honor his grandmother.

"She just meant a lot to me," Alanis explained. "She was full of love. Really kind. You could just feel the love of God in her."

Alanis said she passed away before his first record was made official. He wasn't able to see her in person in Mexico at the time.

Alanis grew up watching superhero movies and said they were like role models to him. Despite his love for Spider-Man, he said the superhero is on the top two with Captain America on his favorites list.

As an athlete, Alanis said he's used to setting goals. This just being one of them.

Watching the movie all those times wasn't necessarily boring, he said, especially with other Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making their return in the film.

"It was more tiring to make time watching the film while balancing work," he said. "I was determined to break the record, whatever it took."

As for skipping the bathroom throughout the roughly two and half hour movie? It wasn't much of a problem, claiming he's used to it working in construction.

Alanis said he thinks her grandmother would be proud of him for honoring her. He would tell her he's thankful to be her grandchild.

"And for her giving me all that she did: Her love, her kindness, and the food. Mexican food. I love it," Alanis said.