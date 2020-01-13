CLINTON, N.C. — Parts of Johnston, Duplin, Sampson and Wayne counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning Monday afternoon as high winds and lightning battered communities including Goldsboro, Faison and Mount Olive.

At Union Intermediate School in Clinton, a spokeswoman said, part of the roof over the gymnasium collapsed, injuring three students. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roof collapse, but the National Weather Service recorded a "water-loaded microburst" over the school at the same time, and there were severe thunderstorms in the area.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the students' injuries were minor, but they were sent to Sampson Regional Medical Center to be checked out.

Click here to keep reading on WRAL.com.

WRAL (NBC)

RELATED: Tornado hits another South Carolina school

RELATED: Cleanup underway after tornado batters South Carolina high school

MORE NEWS ON WCNC: