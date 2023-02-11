North Carolina salvage fire continues to burn; draws more than 100 first responders

Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising at a Wayne County salvage site from miles away on Saturday.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — A massive, full-scale fire at a Wayne County salvage site drew fire crews and emergency responders from throughout the county on Saturday.

The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames.

The fire burned for hours at the industrial site, which stores railroad ties. Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away. Someone told dispatchers the flames were "three stories high."

As the fire stretched into the afternoon, firefighters and volunteers were trying to limit exposure to the neighboring properties.

