Samaritan's Purse sends crews to Kentucky, Arkansas in wake of deadly storms

Tornadoes ripped through the area and left behind plenty of damage in the mid-South.

BOONE, N.C. — Volunteer teams and staff with Christian aid group Samaritan's Purse deployed to the mid-South to provide for those wracked by tornadoes late Friday night.

Severe storms produced tornadoes that ripped through areas like Monette, Arkansas and Mayfield, Kentucky. In Mayfield alone, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the storms could end up leaving behind a death toll of 100. In Monette, one person died after a nursing home collapsed on residents and staff inside.

"We woke up Saturday morning to the horrific news of devastating tornadoes and tragic loss of life across multiple states,” said Franklin Graham, evangelist and president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Join me in praying for these hurting families—many who have lost loved ones."

Samaritan's Purse is sending a disaster relief unit from the Texas ministry center in the form of a tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment. The group, which deployed early Saturday morning, aims to help families salvage personal belongings, clear downed trees, and apply tarp to damaged roofs.

Along with Arkansas and Kentucky, four other states were hit by the storms. An Amazon facility in Illinois was also hit, with the roof collapsing on workers inside. At least two people died in that incident.