TEGA CAY, S.C. — Governor McMaster’s executive order to close public access points to South Carolina waterways will impact boaters on Lake Wylie.

Tega Cay City Manager Charlie Funderburk says they’re working on closing access to the water, but it’s been easier in some places than others. Now, WCNC Charlotte is looking into what you can and can’t do.

RELATED: South Carolina closes public beaches, boat ramps

Earlier this month, Tega Cay city leaders decided to close local parks to stop the spread of coronavirus. Now, Manager Funderburk says they’re responding to the Governor’s executive order to close public access points to lakes and other waterways.

“We’ve already been able to close river access to the Catawba River,” said Funderburk.

However, Manager Funderburk says Lake Wylie has come with some challenges.

In one case, he says a public access point also connects with someone’s private driveway.

“If they need to be able to get out they need to be able to do so, but at the same time we have got to restrict access from the general public in and out of there, so it’s not just as easy as shutting down a gate or closing a gate and saying that’s it,” Funderburk said.

A spokesman for Governor McMaster tells WCNC Charlotte the order only addresses public access points and does not impact private marinas. However, Funderburk says the local marina immediately took steps to close access due to the order.

“The Tega Cay Marina has a public boat launch, even though the marina itself is private, the access launch point on it is considered public,” said Manager Funderburk.

Funderburk says boaters are not prohibited from using the lake, but they’ll have fewer places to access it.

“They can still get out and use the lake, they just can’t beach their boats, as was the case this past weekend, a lot of folks doing that,” Funderburk said.

Funderburk says Tega Cay police have not given any citations to people gathered in parks yet. At this point, he says officers have asked people to disperse and they’ve cooperated.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Wild Wing Cafe delivers meals to healthcare workers

3-year-old hurt in Kannapolis drive-by shooting

Charlotte councilman: People disobeying order 'ruining it for everyone,' as officials consider more restrictions

6.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Idaho and 6 surrounding states