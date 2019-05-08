COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate is dead following a fight at a Columbia prison.

The incident happened at the Broad River Correctional Institution off Broad River Road in Columbia. Details are few at this point, but we know it involved a fight with another inmate.

The inmate was taken to an outside hospital where he died.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Broad River Correctional is a Level 3 prison, which means it is maximum security and houses violent offenders.